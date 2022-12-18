CBSE Boards 2023: 60 days to exam, date sheet yet to be released

Less than 60 days are left for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Board Exam 2023. Class 10 and 12 students are now eagerly waiting for CBSE to release the date-sheets for the same. Recently, CBSE released a circular that stated that the annual board exams will commence on February 15 while the practical exams for classes 10 and 12 will begin on January 1, 2023.

The official notice reads, “The practical examination and annual theory examinations are scheduled to start from January 1, 2023, and February 15, 2023, respectively.”

CBSE usually releases the date-sheets within 60 days of the board exams.Keeping this trend in mind, students are expecting the date-sheets to be available soon. The official date-sheets will be made available on the official website of CBSE, cbse.gov.in.

It should be noted that sample papers for class 10 are available on cbseacademic.nic.in.

Students have, meanwhile, taken to Twitter to express their displeasure at the delay in release of the exam schedule. They have demanded that CBSE releases the date sheet soon.

Meanwhile, there have been reports of a fraudulent website circulating a fake date-sheet on the internet. As per the official release, https://cbsegovt.com/ is not the official website of CBSE and is fraudulent. The notice further reads that the public is cautioned not to interact with this website or make any payments.