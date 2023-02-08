CBSE Board Exam Admit Cards released for Class 10, 12, Check direct link

Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) has released the admit cards for the Class 10th and 12th board exams. The students, who are appearing for the exam, can get their CBSE admit card from their respective schools or download it directly from the website.

CBSE admit card 2023 has been issued for both regular and private candidates. The regular students can collect their admit card from the schools, while private students can download it from the website.

The schools will need to enter their Affiliation number as User ID and password to access the CBSE admit card.

CBSE has scheduled the Board exams for both Classes 10th and 12th students from February 15, 2023. Check CBSE exam date and admit card link below.

CBSE Examination Date 2023

CBSE board exams for both class 10th and 12th will commence from February 15. the exam will be held in a single shift. The exam will begin at 10:30 am and will be conducted till 12:30 pm or 1:30 pm depending upon the exam subjects. The exam schedule will be mentioned in the students admit card.

CBSE Admit Card 2023 download link

How to download CBSE Admit Card 2023

Visit the official website of CBSE– gov.in

Click on the school login link and enter User ID and password.

Submit required details

You will see the admit card in a new window.

Download the admit card and take out printouts.

CBSE Board Exam 2023 will be conducted with 100 per cent syllabus. Students are advised to follow the complete CBSE Board syllabus 2023 and prepare accordingly as less than 15 days are left to the exams.

CBSE Class 10, 12 annual exams 2023 would include competency-based questions with at least 40 per cent of questions in the CBSE Class 10 exam and 30 per cent in Class 12 exams.