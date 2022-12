Bhubaneswar: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today announced the Class 10 and class 12 board exams dates.

According to the announcement, the CBSE Class 10 and CBSE class 12 exams will start from February 15, 2023. While the CBSE Class 10 exam will continue till March 21, the CBSE Class 12 exams will end on April 5.

Here is the CBSE Class 10 and CBSE Class 12 exam schedules: