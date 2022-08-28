BYPL SASHAKT Scholarship: These students to get Rs 30,000, check details

BYPL SASHAKT Scholarship programme is an initiative of BSES Yamuna Power Limited to support higher education of students coming from underprivileged sections of the society.

Under BYPL SASHAKT Scholarship programme, the students studying in the final year of their undergraduate programme (any stream) in government institutes in Delhi will be awarded with a financial assistance of up to Rs 30,000 to continue their studies and achieve their dreams.

Eligibility for BYPL SASHAKT Scholarship:

Open for Indian nationals residing in Delhi only.

Applicants must be studying in the final year of undergraduate programme (any stream) in any government institute in Delhi.

Must have secured more than 55% marks in their last appeared examination.

Annual family income of the applicant must not be more than Rs 6,00,000 (6 lakhs) from all sources.

Children of employees of BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) and Buddy4Study are not eligible.

Benefits of BYPL SASHAKT Scholarship:

Up to Rs 30,000*

*The amount of scholarship can vary on a case-to-case basis at the discretion of BYPL. It can be utilized only for academic expense purposes which includes tuition fees, food, hostel fee, internet, books, stationery, online learning, etc.

Documents needed for BYPL SASHAKT Scholarship:

Passport size photograph

Aadhaar card

Family income proof (Salary Slip, Form 16, Income Certificate, ITR, etc.)

Marksheets of last qualifying examination, Class 10 & Class 12

Latest college fee receipt (for current academic year)

Bank account details of the scholarship applicant (cancelled cheque/passbook copy)

Know how to apply for BYPL SASHAKT Scholarship:

Click here.

Login to Buddy4Study with your registered ID and land onto the ‘Application Form Page’.

If not registered on Buddy4Study – Register at Buddy4Study with your Email/Mobile/Gmail account.

You will now be redirected to the BYPL SASHAKT Scholarship application form page.

Click on the ‘Start Application’ button to begin the application process.

Fill in the required details in the online application form.

Upload relevant documents.

Accept the ‘Terms and Conditions’ and click on ‘Preview’.

If all the details filled in by the applicant are correctly showing on the preview screen, click on the ‘Submit’ button to complete the application process.

BYPL SASHAKT Scholarship deadline:

15-Oct-2022

(Source: buddy4study.com)