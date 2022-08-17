asha jyoti scholarship scheme

Asha Jyoti Scholarship Scheme: Variable awards will be given to the selected candidates

By WCE 3 794 0

Asha Jyoti Scholarship Scheme 2022 is an opportunity offered by the NSHM Knowledge Campus to UG and PG applicants.

This merit cum means-based scholarship will be given on the basis of the family’s financial standing and past academic performance. The selected candidates will receive variable awards.

Eligibility:

To be eligible, an applicant must –

  • Be a UG/PG applicant
  • Have an annual income of less than 2.5 lakhs OR between 2.5 to 5 lakhs

Note – Applicants from Lateral entry can also apply.

Benefits:

  • The selected candidates will receive variable awards.

Note – For detailed information, kindly go through the ‘Scholarship Detail Document’.

Documents:

  • The following documents will need to be uploaded to the Admission Application Form to avail the MyNSHM Fee Waiver:
  • For NSHM UG Students applying for PG Programs
  • NSHM Student ID Card
  • Latest University Mark Sheet
  • For Siblings of NSHM Students/Alumni
  • Proof of Relation – Birth Certificates & Aadhar Cards of both Applicant and NSHM Student/Alumni
  • Proof that sibling is a Student/Alumni of NSHM – NSHM Student ID Card and Graduation Transcript from University mentioning NSHM
  • For Children of NSHM Professors & Team-Members
  • Proof of relation – Birth Certificates & Aadhar Cards of both Applicant and NSHM Employee
  • Proof of NSHM Employee – Employee ID Card & ID Number

Note – For detailed information, kindly go through the ‘Scholarship Detail Document’.

How can you apply?

(Source: buddy4study.com)

You might also like
Miscellany

These PAN card holders may be in trouble if they do not make changes, check details

State

Odisha: Amid heavy rainfall warning School & Mass Education Dept asks for…

Recruitment

SAIL recruitment 2022: Online application for 56 posts ending soon, apply now

State

Odisha: Schedule for form fill up & examination of CHSE’s +2 Instant Examination…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.