Asha Jyoti Scholarship Scheme: Variable awards will be given to the selected candidates

Asha Jyoti Scholarship Scheme 2022 is an opportunity offered by the NSHM Knowledge Campus to UG and PG applicants.

This merit cum means-based scholarship will be given on the basis of the family’s financial standing and past academic performance. The selected candidates will receive variable awards.

Eligibility:

To be eligible, an applicant must –

Be a UG/PG applicant

Have an annual income of less than 2.5 lakhs OR between 2.5 to 5 lakhs

Note – Applicants from Lateral entry can also apply.

Benefits:

Note – For detailed information, kindly go through the ‘Scholarship Detail Document’.

Documents:

Note – For detailed information, kindly go through the ‘Scholarship Detail Document’.

How can you apply?

