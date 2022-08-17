Asha Jyoti Scholarship Scheme: Variable awards will be given to the selected candidates
Asha Jyoti Scholarship Scheme 2022 is an opportunity offered by the NSHM Knowledge Campus to UG and PG applicants.
This merit cum means-based scholarship will be given on the basis of the family’s financial standing and past academic performance. The selected candidates will receive variable awards.
Eligibility:
To be eligible, an applicant must –
- Be a UG/PG applicant
- Have an annual income of less than 2.5 lakhs OR between 2.5 to 5 lakhs
Note – Applicants from Lateral entry can also apply.
Benefits:
Note – For detailed information, kindly go through the ‘Scholarship Detail Document’.
Documents:
- The following documents will need to be uploaded to the Admission Application Form to avail the MyNSHM Fee Waiver:
- For NSHM UG Students applying for PG Programs
- NSHM Student ID Card
- Latest University Mark Sheet
- For Siblings of NSHM Students/Alumni
- Proof of Relation – Birth Certificates & Aadhar Cards of both Applicant and NSHM Student/Alumni
- Proof that sibling is a Student/Alumni of NSHM – NSHM Student ID Card and Graduation Transcript from University mentioning NSHM
- For Children of NSHM Professors & Team-Members
- Proof of relation – Birth Certificates & Aadhar Cards of both Applicant and NSHM Employee
- Proof of NSHM Employee – Employee ID Card & ID Number
Note – For detailed information, kindly go through the ‘Scholarship Detail Document’.
How can you apply?
- Click here to visit the official website.
- Click here to apply online for Asha Jyoti Scholarship Scheme 2022.
(Source: buddy4study.com)