Apply for KALIA Scholarship now to get huge financial benefits from govt
As per the KALIA scholarship, Odisha government will bear all expenditures including course fees, hostel fees and mess fees etc.
Odisha government is providing financial help to the children of the KALIA Scheme beneficiaries, who are studying and aspiring for technical and professional education, under the KALIA Scholarship (KALIA Chhatra Brutti).
Schedule timeline for online application of KALIA Scholarship
- Opening date of online application for students: 1.12.2022
- Last date of online application for students: 31.12.2022
- Last date of online validation of students’ records by Principal/Head of the institute: 15.1.2023
- Last date of online validation of students’ records by CDAO and release of scholarship: 31.1.2022
Eligibility:
The candidates must have enrolled their names in any of the following technical or professional courses:
- Agriculture & Allied Sciences,
- Animal Husbandary,
- Ayurvedic,
- Dental,
- Tech Course,
- Fishery,
- Forestry,
- Homeopathy,
- Hotel Management,
- T.I. / I.T.C.,
- Medical,
- Nursing,
- Para-Medical,
- Pharmacy,
- Polytechnic/ Diploma
Documents required:
- Aadhaar Card of student
- Caste Certificate of the Student
- Residence Certificate of the Student
- Copy of passbook of Bank account with account number and IFSC code of the bank branch
- Passport size Photograph of student
- Ration Card of the Parent/ guardian
- Beneficiary Id of the Parent/ guardian
- Matriculation Certificate of the Student
- Marksheet of last exam passed
How to apply scholarship in this portal?
- Prior to the introduction of Scholarship portal, the applications for department wise schemes were invited through the state scholarship portal. However, to ensure transparency and accountability in the scholarship administration, this portal came into existence. Given below is the step wise description of the application process.
- Aapply the scholarship, eligible students need to follow the below given steps:
- Click registration link at the portal, if you are new user. Existing user can click on the login button.
- Enter the Aadhaar number and proceed further.
- Check your registered mobile or email to get the user ID and password.
- Click login link at the portal and enter User ID and password to apply the scholarship.
- Provide all necessary details like student, academic, eligibility and bank information.
- Click on the “Save as draft” button to draft the information or click on “Next” button to save and proceed the scholarship form.
- The preview of the completed form will appear on the page. Download the forms and take its print out.