Apply for KALIA Scholarship now to get huge financial benefits from govt

Odisha government is providing financial help to the children of the KALIA Scheme beneficiaries, who are studying and aspiring for technical and professional education, under the KALIA Scholarship (KALIA Chhatra Brutti).

As per the KALIA scholarship, Odisha government will bear all expenditures including course fees, hostel fees and mess fees etc.

Schedule timeline for online application of KALIA Scholarship

Opening date of online application for students: 1.12.2022

Last date of online application for students: 31.12.2022

Last date of online validation of students’ records by Principal/Head of the institute: 15.1.2023

Last date of online validation of students’ records by CDAO and release of scholarship: 31.1.2022

Eligibility:

The candidates must have enrolled their names in any of the following technical or professional courses:

Agriculture & Allied Sciences,

Animal Husbandary,

Ayurvedic,

Dental,

Tech Course,

Fishery,

Forestry,

Homeopathy,

Hotel Management,

T.I. / I.T.C.,

Medical,

Nursing,

Para-Medical,

Pharmacy,

Polytechnic/ Diploma

Documents required:

Aadhaar Card of student

Caste Certificate of the Student

Residence Certificate of the Student

Copy of passbook of Bank account with account number and IFSC code of the bank branch

Passport size Photograph of student

Ration Card of the Parent/ guardian

Beneficiary Id of the Parent/ guardian

Matriculation Certificate of the Student

Marksheet of last exam passed

How to apply scholarship in this portal?