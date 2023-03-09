Anant Fellowship: Apply now to get huge financial benefits

The Anant Fellowship is an opportunity offered by the Anant National University (India’s First DesignX University) to undergraduate degree holders in any discipline.

The Anant Fellowship is a global programme that prepares and empowers solutionaries to design, build and preserve an equitable built environment. It is a one-year programme that has trained more than 150 fellows from across 6 continents and 18 countries.

The candidates selected for fellowship are eligible to receive a need-based scholarship between 25% to 100% on tuition and other benefits.

Eligibility

Hold an undergraduate degree in any discipline

Demonstrate commitment to improving the built environment

Have an understanding of the issues pertaining to the area of the built environment

Have a combination of good academic and extracurricular achievements

Note:

Students in their final year may also apply

Applicants may with or without work experience may also apply

Benefits:

The candidates selected for fellowship are eligible to receive a need-based scholarship between 25% to 100% on tuition and other benefits.

Also, the candidates will receive a tuition fee of Rs 5 lakh* and an accommodation fee of Rs 2 lakh*

*Note – Applicable for the AY 2023-24 cohort.

Documents:

Updated Curriculum Vitae/Resume

Copy of degree certificate(s)

Passport size photo

How can you apply?

Click here to apply for the Anant Fellowship 2022.

Important Dates:

Round One Application Deadline: 31 January 2023

Round Two Application Deadline: 30 April 2023

Round Three Application Deadline: 31 July 2023

Note – The date mentioned above is tentative and may change at the discretion of the provider.

Selection Criteria:

The selection will be done on a mutual balance fit of need and merit analysed through the laid down stages of:

Application Review

Telephonic Interview

Personal Interview

The successful applicants will be invited for two rounds of interviews.

One-on-one telephonic interview with a member of the programme team

Personal Interview with a panel from the university including the programme director and other faculty members

Contact details:

Anant National University

Sanskardham Campus,

Bopal Ghuma Sanand Road,

Ahmedabad – 382115, Gujarat, India

Phone Number – (+91) 8140213399, (+91) 2717 302063; (+91) 8141033344

Email Id – [email protected]

Deadline: