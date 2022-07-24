Airforce Agniveer recruitment 2022 exam begins from today

The examination for the recruitment of Agniveers in Indian Air Force through the new ‘Agnipath’ recruitment scheme started across various places of the country on Sunday morning amid tight police security. The exam is being conducted in many cities of the country like Delhi, Kanpur and Patna. The Airforce Agniveer exam will be held from July 24 till July 31.

The examination for the recruitment of Agniveers in the Air Force is being conducted in many cities of Uttar Pradesh amid tight security. Police have made tight security arrangements in Kanpur for the smooth conduct of the Airforce Agniveer recruitment exam. Air Force personnel have also been deployed along with the deployment of police personnel in all the examination centres that are being monitored by CCTV and drones.

According to reports, the Airforce Agniveer recruitment exam is being held in a total of 11 centers, out of which six are in Kanpur Outer. The exam is being conducted in three shifts. A total of 31,875 candidates will be appearing for the exam in Kanpur today and in every shift, 625 students will attend.

The Indian Air force has received a total of 7,49,899 applications for the Agniveer recruitment scheme. This exam will be held till July 31.

The Agniveer recruitment scheme was approved by the Union Cabinet on June 14. It will help Indian youth to serve in the three services of the Armed Forces called Agnipath and the youth selected under this scheme will be known as Agniveers.

