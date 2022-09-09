Accenture Innovation Challenge 2022: Winning teams can get prizes worth up to Rs 1,00,000

Accenture Innovation Challenge 2022 is a competition conducted by Accenture to bring together the brightest innovators who are passionate to create a meaningful change. This competition is open to full-time undergraduate and postgraduate students of all years across all institutes in India.

This year, the theme of the competition is ‘Innovate for 360° Value’, which is based on the unique approach to unlocking new opportunities and exciting rewards for young talents. Students can participate in any of the three categories of this innovation challenge – Innovate for Business, Innovate for Society or Innovate for a Sustainable World.

Under Accenture Innovation Challenge 2022 competition, the winning teams can get prizes worth up to Rs 1,00,000. In addition to this, eligible participants will receive communications about recruitment process from Accessture for two job roles namely, Associate Software Engineer and System and Application Services Associate.

Accenture Innovation Challenge 2022 eligibility

Open to full-time undergraduate and postgraduate students (all years) studying across any institute/college in India.

Participants can register individually or in teams (Maximum 3 members).

A team must strictly comprise either all Engineering, all Non-Engineering, or all B-School students, i.e., a team cannot have an engineering student along with a non-engineering student as members.

Cross-specialization, cross-year and cross-college teams are allowed.

A student can be a part of only one team.

Note: Any deviation from the above-mentioned guidelines will result in the immediate disqualification of the entire team.

Benefits of Accenture Innovation Challenge 2022:

Three winners at a pan India level will be adjudged for the Entry-Level Graduates Track and B-School Track separately:

Winners – Prizes worth Rs 1,00,000 per team member

First Runners-Up – Prizes worth Rs 75,000 per team member

Second Runners-Up – Prizes worth Rs 75,000 per team member

Jury’s Choice – Prizes worth Rs 25,000 per team member

Next 5 Runners-Up – Prizes worth Rs 20,000 per team member

Fast-Track Interview Opportunity will be extended to all the eligible (as per Accenture’s recruitment process criteria) participants who would submit their innovative ideas. Eligible participants will receive communications about the recruitment process from Accenture for the below roles:

Associate Software Engineer

System and Application Services Associate

How to apply for Accenture Innovation Challenge 2022?

Click here to ‘Apply Now’ .

. Login to Buddy4Study with your registered ID and land on the ‘Application Form Page’.

If not registered – Register at Buddy4Study with your Email/Mobile/Gmail account.

You will be redirected to the official application page of ‘Accenture Innovation Challenge 2022’.

Click on the ‘Register’ button to register for the Accenture Innovation Challenge 2022.

Fill in all the details and submit.

Begin the Challenge.

Accenture Innovation Challenge 2022 Deadline:

25-Sep-2022

(Source: buddy4study.com)