5 days to go! Apply now to get Rs 50,000 under Sage IT Scholarships

Sage IT Scholarships is an opportunity offered by Sage IT (a privately-held global organisation) to graduate and postgraduate students.

Indian students between the age of 17 and 30 years can participate in an article writing contest and win a one-time prize of Rs 50,000.

Sage IT Scholarships details:

Eligibility:

To be eligible, an applicant must –

Be a citizen/legal resident of India

Be in the age group of 17 and 30 years

Be a regular/part-time college student

Be enrolled in a recognised college/university in India

Benefits of Sage IT Scholarships:

The winner will receive a one-time prize amount of Rs 50,000.

Documents needed for Sage IT Scholarships:

Age proof

Admission proof

Article in a word .doc format in 1,000-1,500 words

Note –

The file name should be in the following format: (Title)_ (First Name)_(Last Name)_(University Name)

The article or excerpts must be unpublished in any other journal. Also, the article should be free of any plagiarism. Plagiarized articles will be automatically disqualified.

How can you apply?

Important Dates

Application Deadline – 15th April 2023

Selection Criteria:

The winner will be selected based on the article selected by the experts of the elite panel of Forbes Technology and Business Councils. Then, they select a winner by vote.

Terms and Conditions:

Only one article per individual will be selected.

The content of the article should be engaging and reflect an original thought process.

It should also reflect the candidate’s understanding of technology and its real-life applicability.

The quality of the article will be evaluated based on the writing style, grammatical accuracy and storytelling.

Contact Details:

Sage IT

6th Floor, Shyamala Towers,

136, Arcot Road, Saligramam,

Chennai – 600093

Email Id – [email protected]

(Sources: buddy4study.com)