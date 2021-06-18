West Bengal Government rolls out App for vaccination

Kolkata: The West Bengal Government has launched an App to book the slots for vaccination. Now People across the State under any Municipality can enroll and get an appointment very easily as these Apps can perform actions much quicker than a mobile website. The newly launched Covid Vaccine Related (CVR) App will help people not stand for hours at the vaccination centres.

The State Health and Family Welfare Minister, Chandrima Bhattacharya on Tuesday said, “With the introduction of this CVR App people do not need to stand in long queues, waiting for their turn at CVCs. I would urge people to make use of this platform that will make the process of enrolling and getting a slot much easier,”. This initiative was launched at Swasthya Bhawan in Kolkata.”

The method of booking a slot on the CVR app is much easier than booking a slot on the CoWIN App. The App can function through Whatsapp. All you need to do is to send the message ‘Hi’ on WhatsApp to – 8335999000.

The users will receive a reply instantly and ask about the users’ details such as name, age, gender, location etc. Once users have submitted their correct information, they will receive a confirmation of booking along with information about the timing and location of the vaccination centre.

Users will later need to reach the vaccination centre on time and show the confirmation message which they have received on WhatsApp to get their vaccination dose.