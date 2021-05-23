Doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers are working day and night tirelessly to help COVID-19 patients recover. They are doing everything possible to cheer up the patients. There have been several videos of doctors and nurses dancing and singing to lighten up the patients.

Meanwhile, a video of healthcare workers going above and beyond to help their patients feel better goes viral. A video of hospital staff playing guitar and singing songs for patients in a COVID-19 ward has been winning hearts on social media.

To add to the gloomy scenario, the staff plays a song of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Dressed in personal protective equipment (PPEs), the hospital staff sang Namo Namo from his movie Kedarnath.

Have a look at the video below:

In the video, we can see health workers of a hospital, dressed in PPE kits strumming the guitar and singing the words of the Amit Trivedi song. The patients can be seen enjoying and swaying to the song as the hospital staff members sing to cheer them up.

Since been shared online, the video has garnered thousands of likes and comments and shares.

The video went viral after a fan page of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput shared it on Twitter. The video caught the attention of the late actor’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, and singer Amit Trivedi, who composed the song.

Taking to her twitter handle, SSR’s sister said that she had goosebumps watching the video, while Amit Trivedi wished for everyone’s speedy recovery.

It is worth mentioning that the ongoing second wave of the Covid-19 virus has wreaked havoc around the country. Many have lost their loved ones in this battle that we are fighting against the pandemic.