Vaccination drive begins for children under 5 yrs against Covid-19 in Israel

By IANS
vaccination for children under 5
Image Credit: Business Standard

Jerusalem: A nationwide vaccination campaign against Covid-19 for children aged between six months to five years was launched in Israel.

The vaccination will provide children “with an important protection layer against serious illness and post-Covid symptoms,” said a statement issued by the Israeli Health Ministry on Sunday evening.

The vaccine is especially recommended for children at risk of severe Covid-19 illness due to underlying health conditions that impair the immune system, the Ministry added.

The vaccine jabs will either be three doses of the Pfizer vaccine or two doses of the Moderna vaccine, said the Ministry.

Vaccination for children under the age of five was approved by the Ministry’s Director General Nachman Ash earlier this July, following a recommendation by a panel of experts.

You might also like
Nation

India records 16,464 Covid cases, 24 fatalities in last 24 hours

State

Odisha Reports 797 Covid Positives, Active Tally Rises To 6,732

World

‘American drones strike different locations of Kabul’

State

Covid 19 Odisha Update: 672 Covid patients recover in last 24 hours

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.