Odisha’s Twin City record declines in Covid-19 positive cases today

Bhubaneswar: The Covid-19 positive cases in the Twin City of Odisha has slightly declined in the last 24 hours. Total 254 cases of the Covid-19 in BMC and CMC were registered on July 23, 2022. The capital city of Odisha has recorded 191 positive cases today. On the other hand, Cuttack city reported 63 positive cases.

According to reports by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), 191 positive cases that were reported today were local contact cases.

With today’s development, the total Covid-19 positive cases have increased to 1,61,939. The recovered cases are 1,59,433. The total deceased cases are 1193. At present, the active Covid-19 cases in Bhubaneswar stand at 1292. The recovered cases in BMC in the last 24 hours are 219.

Similarly, 63 new Covid19 cases were reported in the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) area. 27 cases were local contact cases while 36 cases were from home quarantine. The total cases in CMC have reached 57,375. The active cases are 429 while the total number of deaths is 342. The recovered cases in 24 hours are 48.

Odisha on Saturday continues to report a slight decline in Covid cases with 1130 positives including 143 children, informed Information and Public Relations Department.

Out of the total cases, 662 are quarantine cases while the rest 468 are local contacts. Currently, there are 7345 active cases in the State.

Sundergarh recorded the highest cases as 225 people tested positive, followed by Khordha with 209 and Cuttack with 111 positives.