New Delhi: The Molchand Hospital in Delhi has started to provide covid-19 vaccine shot at Rs 1,800 per dose. It is said to be the most expensive in Delhi. The hospital had inaugurated vaccination facility on its campus on Thursday. During inauguration 50 eligible adults were vaccinated between 2 pm and 5 pm.

This drive-through facility will function as the third vaccine site in the hospital premises and will be there as a permanent site, and it will be offered to all eligible categories as per Dr Madhu Handa, MD of the hospital. In this drive through facility people will be administered vaccine in their private vehicles with their family members and doctors around.

Vibhu Talwa, a trustee of the hospital told the Indian Express on Thursday said “The cost of Covaxin for private hospitals is much higher than that of Covishield. And customers will be paying for the smooth experience of being vaccinated in the car itself with their families and doctors around.”

Earlier, the Hospital was administering Covishied and now Covaxin.

In the national capital the Coronavirus vaccine prices vary from centre to centre. Vaccines at the government centres are free of cost, the vaccines administered at the private hospitals across the national capital ranges from Rs 1100 per dose to Rs 1400 per dose. Some of the private drive-through facilities include Max hospital’s DLF Avenue Mall, and The Chanakya mall, where Covishield is administered at a price of Rs 1100 per dose. Whereas, At Vegas mall, the Akash Super speciality Hospital provides Covishield at Rs 1400 per dose.

However, due to the shortage of vaccines, administration for the 18-44 age category is temporarily suspended in national capital Delhi, also in few states in India like Karnataka, Maharashtra.