Bhubaneswar: Amidst the deadly coronavirus pandemic in India, humanity still survives among the citizens when crores of people have lost their jobs and became financially unstable, yet they did not hesitate to help others around them.

One such incident has come to the fore in the capital of city of Odisha where people from across India have donated their share of help for the treatment of a 24 year old boy, Amrit Pradhan, who had tested positive for Covid-19 in May and later developed pneumonia and septicemia.

Reportedly, Amrit will undergo a lung transplant operation that will cost Rs 1.2 Crore. Following an emotional appeal from Amrit’s family members, people from across the country raised around Rs 60 lakh and helped him to continue his battle against COVID-19.

After passing out from College of Engineering & Technology in Bhubaneswar, Amrit was placed in a software company and was simultaneously preparing for civil services. In the month of April, his parents tested positive for Covid 19.

As Amrit was taking care of them, he gradually started showing symptoms for coronavirus and was admitted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar when is health condition deteriorated. He was initially put on non-invasive ventilation (NIV) support and since the past few days has been on ventilator support.

The doctors suggested that an Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation shall support him with the ventilator and give his lungs a better chance to heal. His sister took it her social media handle and requested people for help.

Soon after the social media post, the appeal immediately connected people across the country and within a week huge amount of money was mobilised through ‘Milaap’, a free crowdfunding online platform, for medical emergencies.

On Thursday, the family got the confirmation of bed facility at the Apollo Hospital, Chennai and the process of airlifting started immediately.

The Commissionerate of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack facilitated a green corridor for the special ambulance to travel from AIIMS-Bhubaneswar to the Biju Patnaik Airport on Thursday.

Green corridor refers to a special route that is cleared of the traffic for some time to help the harvested organs or patients to travel to a destination in a very short time.