Govt panel recommends Corbevax as booster for adults vaccinated with Covishield, Covaxin

The COVID-19 Working Group of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) has allowed Biological E’s Corbevax as a precaution dose for citizens more than 18 years of age fully vaccinated with either Covishield or Covaxin, official sources said.

If approved by the government, this would be the first time a booster dose of a Covid vaccine different from the one used for primary vaccination would be allowed in the country.

“Corbevax may be considered for a third/precaution dose six months after completion of primary series of Covaxin or Covishield vaccines for population above 18 years wherever indicated,” the recommendation stated.

India’s first indigenously developed RBD protein subunit vaccine Corbevax is currently being used to inoculate children in the age group of 12 to 14 years under the COVID-19 Immunisation programme.

Corbevax, developed by Biological E Limited, was given the green signal by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on June 4, 2022 as a precaution dose for those aged 18 and above.