New Delhi: The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and Hyderabad’s Laxai Life Sciences Private Limited have received regulatory approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to conduct the clinical trial of Colchicine.

Colchicine shall be an important therapeutic intervention for COVID-19 patients with cardiac co-morbidities and also for reducing pro-inflammatory cytokines, leading to faster recovery, said the advisor to the CSIR Director General Ram Vishwakarma.

A number of global studies have confirmed that cardiac complications during the course of Covid-19 infections and post-Covid syndrome are leading to loss of many lives, and it is essential to look for new or repurposed drugs, added Vishwakarma.

