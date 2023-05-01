Covid19 update: India logs 4,282 new infections in last 24 hours

New Delhi: India on Monday reported 4,282 fresh coronavirus infections, while the active cases stand at 47,246, according to Union health ministry data.

Advertisement

On Sunday, the country saw a huge decline with 5,874 covid cases, while the number of active cases reported was 49,015.

With 14 fatalities, the death toll has increased to 5,31,547 which includes six reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The daily positivity rate recorded on Monday was 4.92 per cent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 4.00 per cent.

The active cases now comprise 0.11 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid recovery rate has been recorded at 98.71 per cent, according to the ministry’s website.

With 6,037 recoveries, the number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,43,70,878. The case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.18 per cent.

The number of covid tests done during the previous day was 87,038. According to the ministry’s website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Lucknow has reported the highest Covid-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh with 64 more people testing positive for the infection in the past 24 hours, health officials said.

New Covid-19 cases were reported from Aliganj (110), Indira Nagar (10), Alambagh (16), Chinhat (9) and Tudiyaganj (4).

Lucknow is testing an average of 3,000 Covid samples per day and the test positivity rate is more than two.

One Covid-positive patient died in Lakhimpur Kheri district on Sunday while 352 others tested positive in Uttar Pradesh, according to the health department data.

The test positivity rate in the state is 1.63, officials added.