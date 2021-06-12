New Delhi: A group of health experts have recommended that there is no need to vaccinate people who had documented COVID-19 infection. The health experts includes doctors from AIIMS, experts from Indian Public Health Association (IPHA), Indian Association of Preventive and Social Medicine (IAPSM) and Indian Association of Epidemiologists (IAE).

Reportedly, they have warned that vaccination of young adults and children is not supported by evidence and would not be cost effective. They added that mass, indiscriminate and incomplete vaccination can trigger emergence of mutant strains. They also said vaccinating the vulnerable and those at risk instead of mass population-wide inoculation including children should be the aim at present.

Evidence-based flexibility in vaccine schedules need to be considered for areas or populations experiencing surge on account for specific variants. “Vaccine is a strong and powerful weapon against the novel coronavirus. And like all strong weapons it should neither be withheld nor used indiscriminately; but should be employed strategically to derive maximum benefit in a cost-effective way,” added the experts.

The group suggested that persons who have recovered from natural infection should be low down in priority for vaccination. “Moreover, we can conserve considerable resources if we exclude adults who have recovered from natural infection,” they said.

(with inputs from ANI)