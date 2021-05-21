New Delhi: The second wave of Covid 19 hit India like a storm, PM Modi had said in a speech last month while addressing the nation on the prevailing Covid 19 situation.

While the second wave of Covid 19 is yet to be over, the possibility of a third wave has also been predicted. As per experts, the Second wave is slowing down in the country and it is likely to end by July and the third wave is expected to hit the country in about six to eight months. The assumptions are based on SUTRA (Susceptible, Undetected, Tested (positive) and Removed Approach) model, which is a mathematical model that helps to project the trajectory of COVID-19.

In an interview to India Today Dr Rahul Nagpal, Director, Pediatrics & Neonatology, Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj said, “In the second wave, there are more cases in absolute terms. But we have not seen an increased percentage of severe cases as of now. Most patients are mild, and we’re doing video consultation for that. We prefer children to be at home. Severe cases are few and far between.”