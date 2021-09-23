Covid-19 Update: Bhubaneswar and Cuttack record 218 and 48 positive cases respectively

Bhubaneswar: As on September 23, 218 new covid-19 positive cases were detected in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC). As many as 48 cases were detected in Cuttack city (CMC area) today.

The recovered cases in Cuttack city are 29 while 186 persons have recovered from the disease in Bhubaneswar.

According to reports by BMC, out of the total 218 positive cases detected today, 50 positive cases are quarantine cases while local contact cases are 168.

The total cases in Bhubaneswar now stand at 1, 11,578 while the total recovered cases are 1, 06,873. The total death cases recorded in the BMC is 1014. Active cases in the city are 3670.

Out of the total 48 positive cases registered in CMC on Wednesday, 15 cases are from institutional quarantine, 20 cases from home quarantine and 13 local contact cases.

Total Covid-19 cases in Cuttack city are 43,613 while the recovered cases are 42,698. The active cases today are 824.