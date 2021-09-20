Covid-19 Update: Bhubaneswar and Cuttack record 147 and 42 cases respectively

Bhubaneswar: As many as 147 new covid-19 positive cases were detected in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on September 20. On the other hand, the positive cases in Cuttack city (CMC area) are 42.

The recovered cases in Cuttack city are 66 while 200 persons have recovered from the disease in Bhubaneswar on September 20.

According to reports by BMC, out of the total 147 positive cases detected today, 24 positive cases are quarantine cases while local contact cases are 123.

The total cases in Bhubaneswar now stand at 1, 11,036 while the total recovered cases are 1, 06,318. The total death cases recorded in the BMC is 1014. Active cases in the city are 3683.

Out of the total 42 cases registered in CMC on Monday, 10 cases are from institutional quarantine, 16 cases from home quarantine and 16 local contact cases.

Total Covid-19 cases in Cuttack city are 43,501 while the recovered cases are 42,569. The active cases today are 841.