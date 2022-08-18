Covid 19 Odisha Update: 502 Covid patients recover in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: As on August 18, Odisha has registered another 502 Covid-19 recovered patients in the last 24 hours, said the Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) department. With this development the total Covid-19 recovered patients in Odisha have reached to 13,12,449.

The recovered patients are being discharged from various facilities across the state, informed the Health department through its official Twitter handle.

According to the H&FW department of the state, the highest recoveries were made in Khordha (137 cases). The details of the recovered cases are mentioned below.

137 from Sundargarh

76 from Khordha

37 from Kalahandi

36 from Sambalpur

24 from Nayagarh

19 from Mayurbhanj

17 from Nabarangpur

14 from Cuttack

14 from Jajapur

14 from Kandhamal

12 from Bargarh

12 from Nuapada

11 from Keonjhar

11 from Rayagada

11 from Sonepur

10 from Baleswar

9 from Deogarh

5 from Gajapati

4 from Dhenkanal

3 from Jagatsinghpur

3 from Jharsuguda

3 from Koraput

1 from Ganjam

1 from Kendrapara

1 from Puri

17 from State Pool

Odisha reported 482 fresh covid-19 cases on Wednesday including 108 positives between 0-18 years, informed Information and Public Relations Department.

Out of the total cases, 283 are quarantine cases while the rest 199 are local contacts. Currently, there are 2909 active cases in the State.