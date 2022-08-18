Covid 19 Odisha Update: 502 Covid patients recover in last 24 hours
Bhubaneswar: As on August 18, Odisha has registered another 502 Covid-19 recovered patients in the last 24 hours, said the Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) department. With this development the total Covid-19 recovered patients in Odisha have reached to 13,12,449.
The recovered patients are being discharged from various facilities across the state, informed the Health department through its official Twitter handle.
According to the H&FW department of the state, the highest recoveries were made in Khordha (137 cases). The details of the recovered cases are mentioned below.
137 from Sundargarh
76 from Khordha
37 from Kalahandi
36 from Sambalpur
24 from Nayagarh
19 from Mayurbhanj
17 from Nabarangpur
14 from Cuttack
14 from Jajapur
14 from Kandhamal
12 from Bargarh
12 from Nuapada
11 from Keonjhar
11 from Rayagada
11 from Sonepur
10 from Baleswar
9 from Deogarh
5 from Gajapati
4 from Dhenkanal
3 from Jagatsinghpur
3 from Jharsuguda
3 from Koraput
1 from Ganjam
1 from Kendrapara
1 from Puri
17 from State Pool
Odisha reported 482 fresh covid-19 cases on Wednesday including 108 positives between 0-18 years, informed Information and Public Relations Department.
Out of the total cases, 283 are quarantine cases while the rest 199 are local contacts. Currently, there are 2909 active cases in the State.