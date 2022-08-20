Covid 19 Odisha Update: 459 Covid patients recover in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: As on August 20, Odisha has registered another 459 Covid-19 recovered patients in the last 24 hours, said the Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) department. With this development the total Covid-19 recovered patients in Odisha have reached to 13,13,360.

The recovered patients are being discharged from various facilities across the state, informed the Health department through its official Twitter handle.

According to the H&FW department of the state, the highest recoveries were made in Sundargarh (105 cases). The details of the recovered cases are mentioned below.

105 from Sundargarh

70 from Mayurbhanj

65 from Khordha

49 from Boudh

20 from Nabarangpur

19 from Bargarh

19 from Kalahandi

14 from Sonepur

13 from Jharsuguda

11 from Cuttack

7 from Baleswar

7 from Jajpur

7 from Kendrapara

7 from Nayagarh

7 from Puri

6 from Gajapati

6 from Koraput

4 from Kandhamal

4 from Rayagada

2 from Bhadrak

2 from Ganjam

1 from Jagatsinghpur

14 from State Pool

Odisha reported 320 fresh covid-19 cases for August 19 including 41 positives between 0-18 years, informed Information and Public Relations Department.

Out of the total cases, 187 are quarantine cases while the rest 133 are local contacts. Currently, there are 2658 active cases in the State.