Covid 19 Odisha Update: 236 Covid patients recover in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: As on September 2, Odisha has registered another 236 Covid-19 recovered patients in the last 24 hours, said the Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) department. With this development the total Covid-19 recovered patients in Odisha have reached to 13,17,278.

The recovered patients are being discharged from various facilities across the state, informed the Health department through its official Twitter handle.

According to the H&FW department of the state, the highest recoveries were made in Khordha (66 cases). The details of the recovered cases are mentioned below.

66 from Sundargarh

60 from Khordha

25 from Cuttack

13 from Keonjhar

12 from Mayurbhanj

12 from Rayagada

8 from Bargarh

7 from Nabarangpur

6 from Deogarh

4 from Koraput

3 from Jagatsinghpur

2 from Baleswar

2 from Jharsuguda

1 from Dhenkanal

1 from Kalahandi

1 from Sonepur

13 from State Pool

Odisha reported 226 fresh covid-19 cases for September 1 including 19 positives between 0-18 years, informed Information and Public Relations Department.

Out of the total cases, 132 are quarantine cases while the rest 94 are local contacts. Currently, there are 1797 active cases in the State.