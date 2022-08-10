Covid 19 Odisha Update: 1055 Covid patients recover in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha has registered another 1055 Covid-19 recovered patients in the last 24 hours, said the Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) department today. With this development the total Covid-19 recovered patients in Odisha have reached to 13,07,304.

The recovered patients are being discharged from various facilities across the state, informed the Health department through its official Twitter handle.

According to the H&FW department of the state, the highest recoveries were made in Khordha (220 cases). The details of the recovered cases are mentioned below.

220 from Sundargarh

145 from Khordha

110 from Rayagada

69 from Boudh

62 from Sambalpur

55 from Mayurbhanj

55 from Bolangir

36 from Bargarh

33 from Nabarangpur

28 from Sonepur

24 from Kandhamal

17 from Nuapada

23 from Nuapada

20 from Cuttack

19 from Nayagarh

18 from Jharsuguda

17 from Kalahandi

16 from Baleswar

12 from Bhadrak

10 from Jajapur

10 from Puri

8 from Deogarh

8 from Keonjhar

7 from Ganjam

7 from Kendrapara

7 from Koraput

5 from Jagatsinghpur

2 from Dhenkanal

2 from Gajapati

Odisha reported 653 fresh covid-19 cases on Wednesday including 128 positives between 0-18 years, informed Information and Public Relations Department.

Out of the total cases, 384 are quarantine cases while the rest 269 are local contacts. Currently, there are 5213 active cases in the State.

Khurda recorded 96 positive cases and Sundargarh recorded 173 positives, the highest in Odisha.