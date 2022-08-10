Covid 19 Odisha Update: 1055 Covid patients recover in last 24 hours
Bhubaneswar: Odisha has registered another 1055 Covid-19 recovered patients in the last 24 hours, said the Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) department today. With this development the total Covid-19 recovered patients in Odisha have reached to 13,07,304.
The recovered patients are being discharged from various facilities across the state, informed the Health department through its official Twitter handle.
According to the H&FW department of the state, the highest recoveries were made in Khordha (220 cases). The details of the recovered cases are mentioned below.
220 from Sundargarh
145 from Khordha
110 from Rayagada
69 from Boudh
62 from Sambalpur
55 from Mayurbhanj
55 from Bolangir
36 from Bargarh
33 from Nabarangpur
28 from Sonepur
24 from Kandhamal
17 from Nuapada
23 from Nuapada
20 from Cuttack
19 from Nayagarh
18 from Jharsuguda
17 from Kalahandi
16 from Baleswar
12 from Bhadrak
10 from Jajapur
10 from Puri
8 from Deogarh
8 from Keonjhar
7 from Ganjam
7 from Kendrapara
7 from Koraput
5 from Jagatsinghpur
2 from Dhenkanal
2 from Gajapati
Odisha reported 653 fresh covid-19 cases on Wednesday including 128 positives between 0-18 years, informed Information and Public Relations Department.
Out of the total cases, 384 are quarantine cases while the rest 269 are local contacts. Currently, there are 5213 active cases in the State.
Khurda recorded 96 positive cases and Sundargarh recorded 173 positives, the highest in Odisha.