Covid 19 Odisha Update: 1011 Covid patients recover in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha has registered another 1011 Covid-19 recovered patients in the last 24 hours, said the Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) department today. With today’s development the total Covid-19 recovered patients in Odisha have reached to 13,02,941.

The recovered patients are being discharged from various facilities across the state, informed the Health department through its official Twitter handle.

According to the H&FW department of the state, the highest recoveries were made in Sundargarh (259 cases). The details of the recovered cases are mentioned below.

259 from Sundargarh

161 from Khordha

93 from Sambalpur

70 from Mayurbhanj

41 from Boudh

37 from Cuttack

30 from Keonjhar

29 from Nabarangpur

26 from Sonepur

25 from Bolangir

23 from Baleswar

23 from Bargarh

23 from Kandhamal

19 from Jajapur

17 from Koraput

17 from Nayagarh

15 from Kalahandi

14 from Gajapati

12 from Nuapada

11 from Bhadrak

9 from Jagatsinghpur

8 from Deogarh

8 from Kendrapara

5 from Puri

4 from Ganjam

32 from State Pool

Odisha reported a slight dip in Covid positives at 836 cases on Friday including 169 between 0-18 years, informed Information and Public Relations Department.

Out of the total cases, 488 are quarantine cases while the rest 348 are local contacts. Currently, there are 6,181 active cases in the State.

Khurda recorded 117 positive cases and Sundargarh recorded 242 positives, the highest in Odisha.