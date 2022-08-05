Covid 19 Odisha Update: 1011 Covid patients recover in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha has registered another 1011 Covid-19 recovered patients in the last 24 hours, said the Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) department today. With today’s development the total Covid-19 recovered patients in Odisha have reached to 13,02,941.
The recovered patients are being discharged from various facilities across the state, informed the Health department through its official Twitter handle.
According to the H&FW department of the state, the highest recoveries were made in Sundargarh (259 cases). The details of the recovered cases are mentioned below.
259 from Sundargarh
161 from Khordha
93 from Sambalpur
70 from Mayurbhanj
41 from Boudh
37 from Cuttack
30 from Keonjhar
29 from Nabarangpur
26 from Sonepur
25 from Bolangir
23 from Baleswar
23 from Bargarh
23 from Kandhamal
19 from Jajapur
17 from Koraput
17 from Nayagarh
15 from Kalahandi
14 from Gajapati
12 from Nuapada
11 from Bhadrak
9 from Jagatsinghpur
8 from Deogarh
8 from Kendrapara
5 from Puri
4 from Ganjam
32 from State Pool
Odisha reported a slight dip in Covid positives at 836 cases on Friday including 169 between 0-18 years, informed Information and Public Relations Department.
Out of the total cases, 488 are quarantine cases while the rest 348 are local contacts. Currently, there are 6,181 active cases in the State.
Khurda recorded 117 positive cases and Sundargarh recorded 242 positives, the highest in Odisha.