Be Aware Parents, Consult Doctor Immediately If Child’s Oxygen Level Goes Below 90

New Delhi: Amid the speculations about the third wave of Covid-19 might mutate and affect children, Union Health Ministry issued a set of new guidelines especially for kids.

According to the guidelines, if the oxygen level of children drops below 90, he/she shall be hospitalized immediately, incase of emergency it is important to shift to Intensive Care Unit.

Such kids may suffer from diseases like pneumonia, acute respiratory distress syndrome, septic shock, and multi-organ dysfunction syndrome.

Only serious children need medical attention, added the guidelines. The child can be treated at home by staying under isolation. It is important to check their oxygen levels regularly at home. As most children do not show any symptoms, they should be looked after with more seriousness.

Some children also suffer from diarrhea and vomiting. Reportedly, multiple system inflammatory syndromes can be seen in some cases.

The guidelines have been divided into three categories of COVID19 infected children such as asymptomatic and mild cases, mild cases, moderate cases and severe COVID cases.



Clinical features:

The children infected with covid-19 may show slight symptoms like fever, cough, problem in breathing, body ache, and loss of taste and smell. Some children may show symptoms of gastrointestinal problems Children are also showing Multi-system Inflammatory Syndrome(MIS-C). It includes a body temperature of more than 38 degrees Celsius/104°F The syndrome involving multi-organ is usually seen weeks after the peak of COVID wave and can pose a threat to the children post-infection. Children with asymptomatic features and infected with Covid must be kept in isolation and should be treated according to the symptoms. Children with prior problems in the lungs and suffering from obesity can also be treated in home

During home isolation:

Children can be treated and be given Paracetamol 10-15 mg, between 4-6 hours gap. Children suffering with covid-19 should not be given any antibiotic during home isolation. Check the oxygen level of the child during 2-3 times a day and keep a tab if the children are facing any problem in breathing. Children with the following will be treated in the medium category:

If the age of the child is less than 2 months old then the respiratory rate>60 per minute

If the age of the child is 2-12 months old and the respiratory rate>50 per minute.

If the age of the child is 1-5 years old and the respiratory rate>40 per minute.

Children above 5 years of age having respiratory rate>30 per minute. All the children in the above age group should have a oxygen saturation level of more then 90. The children should be treated in a designated covid-19 health care centre.

An SPO2 level below 90 in children will be termed as a serious case. The children may suffer from problem in breathing, fatigue and these type of children should be admitted in a dedicated Covid-19 hospital .