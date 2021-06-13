Bhubaneswar: As many as 45 more Covid patients have succumbed to the deadly disease, informed the Health and Family Welfare department on Sunday.

The details of the deaths have been shared by the department.

Six deaths reported from Khordha district, Four deaths reported from Cuttack district, three deaths each reported from Angul, Jagatsinghpur, Sundergarh, Puri Dhenkanal and Bhadrak districts, two each from Balasore, Jajpur,Kendrapara, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Bargarh districts, one each reported from Gajapati, Jharsuguda, Kalahandi, Nayagarh and Nuapada districts respectively.

The death toll in Odisha rose to 3,302.