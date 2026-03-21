Zomato’s food delivery platform fee increases to Rs 14.90 per order

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New Delhi: Zomato has reportedly increased its food delivery platform fee from Rs 2.40 to Rs 14.90 Per Order. This increase in price was experienced by people on Zomato’s application yesterday.

Other food delivery apps such as Swiggy and Magicpin are charging 14.99 and Rs 14.20 respectively from their customers.

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This increase in price comes following the rise in crude oil prices due to the West Asia conflict. Rise in price might even affect and increase the cost of home delivery.

This might create problem as the increase in price will lead to less people ordering because of affordability and hike in chargers making the total price of the order a bit more expensive.