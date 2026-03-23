Zomato raises platform fee by 645% since 2023, orders get costlier

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New Delhi: Zomato has significantly increased its platform fee over the past two and a half years, making online food ordering more expensive for users across India.

It is being reportedly said that in its latest revision the platform fee has been pushed to Rs 14.90 per order (excluding GST), previously before the hike it was up from Rs 12.50. The last update before the recent development was in September 2025. All cities in which Zomato operates are facing this price hike.

The food delivery app Zomato’s hike timeline since 2023 is:

First platform fee was introduced as Rs 2 per order in August 2023, following which the hike in prices were experienced in regular intervals. It rose to Rs 3 within a few months, then to Rs 4 in early 2024, followed by Rs 5 and Rs 6 later that year. During the festive season of 2024 the prices were reportedly seen upto Rs 10. Another increase in 2025 took it to Rs 12.50 before reaching the current level.

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Overall, this marks a 645% rise in the platform fee over 31 months.

For your information, the platform fee different from delivery charges is charged separately. This fees is is used by food delivery companies to manage operational costs and improve revenue. This comes following the rising fuel prices and increasing delivery expenses.

Other platforms like Swiggy and Magicpin have also introduced similar charges, indicating a broader trend in the food delivery industry.

As a result, customers are now paying more for the same orders, even when menu prices remain unchanged.