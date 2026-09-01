Zomato lays off around 250 employees, know why

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Hyderabad: Food delivery platform Zomato has decided to close its customer support centre in Hyderabad, which led to job loss for about 250 employees.

According to reports, the decision has come after a review of Zomato’s customer support model over the past six months.

“There was a strategic call taken to outsource a significant amount of the work to partners and to consolidate remaining functions to the Gurugram,” an official source.

Hyderabad’s customer support team was informed of the decision on Monday. Employees at the Hyderabad centre will receive their August salary and an additional four months of pay.

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As a part of severance, the package would also include contractual notice pay and a one-time ex gratia payment. Additionally, the employees will get medical insurance cover until March 31, 2027 and counselling service, added report.

In the past six months, food delivery companies have been restructuring their operations, in April 2025, Zomato had laid off about 500 junior level employees.

Zomato has been working to optimise its support systems in light of increased competition. They are looking for ways to improve their customer service without increasing their operating costs.

This initiative includes outsourcing and greater use of automation.