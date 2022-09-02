Zomato Introduces ‘Intercity Legends’, Enables Food Delivery From Other Cities

Zomato has managed to bring our favourite food to our doorsteps since its launch in July 2008. Now, it is planning to take that delight a step further with its pilot program, ‘Intercity Legends’. With this, people can order different food from different corners of not just their own city, but the entire country!

The founder and CEO of Zomato, Deepinder Goyal mentioned in a blog post that with ‘Intercity Legends’, customers “can order and relish legendary dishes like baked rosogollas from Kolkata, biryani from Hyderabad, Mysore Pak from Bengaluru, kebabs from Lucknow, butter chicken from Old Delhi, or pyaaz kachori from Jaipur” from anywhere from India and get it delivered the next day.

As of now, users can order food from places within a radius of 7-10 kms of their location.

Zomato has limited the ‘Intercity Legends’ service to Gurgaon and some places in South Delhi for now.

At present, the list of cities that one can order from includes Kolkata, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, Bangalore, Mathura, Chennai, Agra and Bhubaneswar.

The places where this service will be available will slowly grow to include more cities.

As of now, only some iconic restaurants from different cities are available to order from under Zomato ‘Intercity Legends’. Just the popular dishes from different regions have been made available as well.

As to how this program will work, Goyal clarified that in his blog post as well. “The food is freshly prepared by the restaurant and packed in reusable and tamper-proof containers to keep it safe during air transit,” he said. He also added that mobile refrigeration technology will be used to preserve the food without the need to freeze it or add any kind of preservatives.

These dishes will be transported through flights or by road.

Goyal said that Zomato ‘Intercity Legends’ will be rolled out in other cities as soon as possible.