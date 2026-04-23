Zerodha Shuts Down Zero1 Creator Network Amid SEBI’s Finfluencer Crackdown

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Zerodha has pulled the plug on Zero1, its creator-led media project, bringing an end to a big experiment in financial content. Zero1, run as a joint venture with LearnApp, aimed to make tricky financial ideas clearer to regular investors using storytelling. Content creators got word about the shutdown months ago, and everything wrapped up officially at the end of March.

What really pushed this decision was rising regulatory uncertainty. Lately, SEBI has ramped up its oversight of “finfluencers” and the world of finance advice on social media. By shutting down Zero1, Zerodha wants to steer clear of any legal headaches that could come from third-party content or sketchy advice. Though the company had annual non-compete agreements with the creators, the creators had the final say on the content. Company also helped the creators with necessary content research and studio for shooting and editing.

This isn’t just them—right now, more fintech firms are getting careful about the fuzzy line between educating investors and actually giving investment recommendations.

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Now that Zero1 is gone, Zerodha is going all-in on controlling its own content. They’re taking all media production in-house so they have complete say over everything that gets published. Zero1 did cover a wide range, from finance to health and climate, and it definitely got attention. Still, the company made it clear it cares more about quality and compliance than about boosting reach through outside creators. From here on out, Zerodha’s going to focus just on financial education, only through its own platforms.

With this move, all Zero1 branding has disappeared, and Zerodha isn’t supporting creators through the network anymore. Even so, the agreements let creators keep their own channels; they just don’t work under Zerodha’s name now. While the program was running, they couldn’t team up with rival brokerages because of non-compete clauses. Now, those rules are gone, and these creators can operate on their own. Zerodha, for its part, keeps doing its educational work with platforms like Varsity and LearnApp.