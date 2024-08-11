Your SIM card might get blacklisted under this new rule of TRAI, to be implemented from September 1

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) will be implementing a new rule from September 1 and under this new rule those numbers will be blocked that are being used for spam calls. This move has been initiated in order to check the fake and spam calls received by users across the country.

What will happen after the new law kicks in?

Under this new law, telecom companies will be held accountable for the fraud calls that are over their network. If a customer of a telecom service provider reports a fake call, the telecom service provider have to address the issue and take action against the number making the fake call. As the law is implemented from September 1, it is hoped that there will be a significant reduction in the number of fake calls.

TRAI has already issued a warning for scammers and fraudsters who try to violate the rules and exploit customers. The authority has made it clear that the use of deceptive methods for fake and promotional calls would be a clear violation of telecom regulations.

TRAI has mentioned that any individual who is using their mobile number for telemarketing or promotional purpose will have their number blacklisted for two years. Even though the government had introduced specific number series (i.e. 160) in order to prevent financial fraud, some users continue to get promotional calls from private numbers.

The individuals who are using their numbers in order to promote calls should stay cautious as any violation to the rule will blacklist their number for two years. We hope that this step by TRAI will make safer telecom network across the country.