Young investors continue to dominate stock market with 40 per cent share in investors number: NSE

New Delhi: The Indian markets are continuously dominated by the young investors, highlighted a latest report by National Stock Exchange.

The report noted that the proportion of investors under the age of 30 has surged significantly over recent years, climbing from 22.9 per cent in March 2018 to a remarkable 40.0 per cent by September 2024.

The report said “the proportion of younger investors (under 30 years) surged from 22.9 per cent as of Mar’18 to 40.0 per cent as of Sep’24, indicating a growing interest in investing among this age group”.

This trend highlights a growing enthusiasm for investing among the younger population, driven by greater financial awareness, digital accessibility, and aspirations for wealth creation from an early age.

The report also highlighted that the substantial increase in young investors contrasts with a steady yet slightly declining participation rate among middle-aged investors (ages 30-39), who continue to maintain a stable presence in the market.

Meanwhile, other age groups have seen a decline in their share of the investor base.

Investors aged 40-49, for instance, dropped from 20.3 per cent in March 2018 to 15.5 per cent by September 2024, marking a notable decrease. Similarly, the proportion of investors aged 50-59 and those aged 60 and above also recorded declines during this period.

It said “Investors aged 40-49 years experienced a notable decrease from 20.3 per cent to 15.5 per cent in Sep’24, while those aged 50-59 and 60 years and above also saw declines”.

This demographic shift reflects changing preferences in India’s financial ecosystem, where digital financial tools, access to educational resources, and social media have played influential roles in attracting younger investors.

Financial analysts suggest that these younger investors bring a new dynamic to the market, often favoring high-growth, technology-driven investments. In contrast, older investors have traditionally leaned toward more stable and conservative options.

This trend suggests that stock market investing is becoming increasingly popular among younger individuals, while older generations are gradually reducing their participation.

