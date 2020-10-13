Ahead of festive celebrations, Honda Cars India Limited(HCIL) has unveiled its ‘The Great Honda Fest’ sale for new car buyers in this festive season.

HCIL is offering many attractive offers and benefits in The Great Honda Fest sale on all of its model till 31st October, 2020.

HCIL is offering benefits up to Rs 2,50,000 for its customers and the offers will be available to customers in terms of Cash Discounts, Extended Warranty and Honda Care Maintenance programme on new car purchase.

The existing customers can also get additional benefits for buying a new car like Loyalty Bonus and Special Exchange benefits who trade in their old Honda car.

The company has also tied up with multiple banks and financial institutions to offer customers up to 100 per cent on-road financing, low EMI packages and long-tenure loans.

The benefits available for new car buyers are as follows-

Honda Amaze Up to INR 47,000

Honda City Up to INR 30,000

Honda Jazz Up to INR 40,000

Honda WR-V Up to INR 40,000

Honda Civic Up to INR 2,50,000

Sharing his thoughts on the exciting offers, Mr. Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President & Director, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd, said, “In order to make this festive season more rewarding and enjoyable for our customers during these tough times, we have rolled out super exciting offers on our cars this month as part of our Great Honda Fest, making it the best time for buying cars. During the COVID health crisis, when there is an enhanced need for personal mobility, I am sure our customers will find these benefits appealing and it will propel demand for new cars. In order to support easy buying options for our customers, smart financing options have been developed with several finance partners offering long tenure and easy EMI options.”