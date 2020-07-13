New Delhi: Yes Bank will focus more on giving retail loans and to MSMEs and will trim its corporate loan portfolio.

Bank’s CEO Prashant Kumar on Monday said that the ratio of the bank’s loan book was inclined more towards corporate loans, with the corporate to retail loan ratio of 55 per cent to 45 per cent.

“We would like to change this mix and have corporate share at 40 per cent and retail and MSME at 60 per cent over a period of time. We would like to grow at the rate of 20 per cent on the retail and MSME side,” Kumar said.

The corporate vertical will focus more on growing asset — light businesses like providing digital and transaction solutions to corporates. The CEO of the restructured bank said that the lender will only pause lending in the segment.

He, however, said that the lower end of the corporate loan portfolio will continue in terms of loan growth.

Kumar told the media that deposits have increased of late and in April the bank witnessed the highest number of fixed deposits in the past one year.

On the upcoming further public offering (FPO), he said the issue will increase the Common Equity Tier 1 (CET) capital ratio from current 6.3 per cent to almost 13 per cent, which will give a buffer of 500 basis points over the regulatory minimum requirement. The bank will use the proceeds of the FPO largely as a buffer.

The bank’s FPO with an aim to raise up to Rs 15,000 crore will open on July 15 and close on July 17.

(Inputs from IANS)