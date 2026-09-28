Yamaha YZF-R2 deliveries begin in India, Check details

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Yamaha Motor recently launched the YZF-R2 in India at Rs 2,30,500, ex-showroom. The top-end variant price goes up to Rs. 2.53 lakh, ex-showroom. Now, the deliveries of the motorcycle have recently commenced in select parts of India.

The motorcycle sits above the R15 V4 and is the company’s first offering in the highly competitive 200cc segment.

The bike features bi-functional LED headlight flanked by dual LED position lights, high-tensile steel tube diamond frame, TFT instrument console with smartphone connectivity, Traction Control System (TCS), an Assist & Slipper Clutch, Yamaha Ride Control (YRC) with selectable riding modes, 37 mm upside-down (USD) front forks, a monoshock at the rear and dual-channel ABS as standard.

It rides on 17-inch alloy wheels with disc brakes at both ends.

The R2 has many tricks up its sleeve for a small 200cc offering. Powering the bike is a 204cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, single-cylinder engine that produces 26.1bhp and 19.1Nm. It is paired with a six-speed gearbox and gets a slip-and-assist clutch as standard.

The all-new YZF-R2 will be offered in three variants across five distinctive colour options.

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The YZF-R2 base variant will be available in Metallic Black & Dark Bluish Gray, featuring all-black front and rear wheels along with a matte-finished seat. The second variant in YZF-R2 features the 3rd generation bi-directional Quick Shifter and is offered in Matte White Pearl & Racing Blue colour options. It also features body coloured alloy wheels, model-specific graphics, and premium material finishes that further accentuate its sporty character.

The range-topping variant, YZF-R2M is available in an exclusive Metallic Gray colour. The mid-spec and M variants also get a bi-directional quick shifter and a premium 3D embossed emblem, a faux suede-finished seat, a silver-finished swingarm, and a shot-blasted muffler end cap drawing parallels from the high-gloss finish of Yamaha’s flagship R1. The M variant also comes equipped with adjustable front fork, rear shockers, clutch lever and brake lever.

The R2 M additionally gets a Smart Key System for keyless ignition.

It also comes with three riding modes – Street, Sport and Rain – along with traction control as standard across all variants.

The Yamaha R2 competes with the likes of KTM RC 200 and Hero Karizma XMR.