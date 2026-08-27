Yamaha YZF-R2 debuts in India, Price starts at Rs 2.30 Lakh

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Yamaha has launched the YZF-R2 Motorcycle in India as it’s latest product offering in India. The motorcycle has a starting price of Rs 2,30,500 (ex-showroom). It is currently available for pre-booking and the deliveries of the motorcycle will begin from mid-September 2026.

Design and Features

The bike features a more aggressive design, with a sharper-looking headlight section compared to the Yamaha R15, and this gives it a distinct look. It is built on a diamond frame and is suspended on an inverted fork and monoshock setup.

The bike rolls on 17-inch alloy wheels at both ends, with braking duties handled by disc brakes at the front and rear. The YZF-R2 M additionally gets an adjustable front fork, rear shock absorber, clutch lever and brake lever.

It also has a slip-and-assist clutch as standard. In the mid-spec and M variants, the bi-directional quickshifter is offered as standard.

Feature-wise, the bike gets a TFT console with smartphone connectivity. On the top-end M variant, there’s a Smart Key System offered as standard for keyless ignition.

All variants get a traction control system as standard, along with three riding modes: Street, Sport, and Rain, allowing the rider to tweak the bike’s performance according to their preference and road conditions.

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Powertrains

The new Yamaha bike is powered by a 204cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder motor that churns out 26.1bhp and 19.1Nm. The 204cc engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox.

Price Details

The YZF-R2 bike is offered in three variants and five colours of Metallic Black, Dark Bluish Gray, Matte White Pearl, Metallic Gray and Racing Blue shade. The variants differ in terms of colours available and the features offered.

The new bike is priced at Rs 2,30,500 for the Metallic Black and Dark Bluish Gray colour option and Rs 2,39,500 for the Matte White Pearl and Racing Blue shade. Meanwhile, the Metallic Gray costs the most with a price range of Rs 2,53,000.

The Yamaha R2 will go up against the KTM RC 200 and the Hero Karizma XMR 210 in India.