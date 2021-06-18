Yamaha unveils new Fascino 125 with hybrid technology in India

yamaha fascino 125 unveiled in india
Ahead of its launch, Yamaha has unveiled the 2021 edition of Fascino 125 in India. The new Fascino will receive fresh updates in terms of features as well as new paint schemes.

In terms of specifications, the new Fascino will be powered by a 125cc engine that generates a maximum power of 8.6bhp, while providing a peak torque of 10.3Nm. The engine also gets a noiseless starter which helps in engine ignition.

The Fascino gets a hybrid engine technology which works as a power assist function when the vehicle is going uphill or taking off from an idle position.

In terms of brakes, the scooter gets a disc brake at the front and drum brake at the front. However, there is also an option for drum variant. Some important features that are loaded in the scooter are digital instrument console, hybrid engine, LED lights, and Bluetooth connectivity.

The 2021 Fascino will be available in colour variants of Vivid Red Special, Matt Black Special and Cool Blue Metallic. However, the drum variant of the Fascino 125 gets a Yellow Cocktail colour apart from the other three colours.

