Yamaha to offer Bluetooth connectivity across its complete range of motorcycles in India

Motorcycle and scooter manufacturer Yamaha has revealed about its plan to introduce bluetooth connectivity throughout its vehicle range sold in India. The Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing of Yamaha Motor India, Ravinder Singh revealed about the development during the virtual launch of retro bike FZ-X in India.

The bluetooth connectivity will be quite helpful for the users in knowing about the notifications on their smartphones while they are on a ride.

Presently, Yamaha proves Bluetooth connectivity on models like FZS-FI, FZS-FI Vintage, FZ-X, Ray ZR series and the Fascino 125 FI.

The Bluetooth connectivity app of Yamaha is offered in two variants namely Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X and the Y-Connect app.

The Motorcycle Connect X offers features like receiving call notification, riding history, locate your bike, e-lock, hazard lamp, battery voltage etc.

On the other hand, the Y-Connect app provides information about calls, SMS, e-mail alerts and battery percentage of the connected device. Other details provided by the app include details about fuel consumption, maintenance, parking notification, fuel economy etc.