Yamaha to offer Bluetooth connectivity across its complete range of motorcycles in India

By WCE 4
Yamaha bluetooth connectivity
Image Credit: IANS

Motorcycle and scooter manufacturer Yamaha has revealed about its plan to introduce bluetooth connectivity throughout its vehicle range sold in India. The Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing of Yamaha Motor India, Ravinder Singh revealed about the development during the virtual launch of retro bike FZ-X in India.

The bluetooth connectivity will be quite helpful for the users in knowing about the notifications on their smartphones while they are on a ride.

Presently, Yamaha proves Bluetooth connectivity on models like FZS-FI, FZS-FI Vintage, FZ-X, Ray ZR series and the Fascino 125 FI.

Related News

Force Gurkha to launch in the 2021Q3 in India, Expected to…

Toyota customers in India can now avail spare parts from…

Also read: Yamaha FZ-X Retro Motorcycle Launched In India At Starting Price Of Rs 1.16 Lakhs

The Bluetooth connectivity app of Yamaha is offered in two variants namely Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X and the Y-Connect app.

The Motorcycle Connect X offers features like receiving call notification, riding history, locate your bike, e-lock, hazard lamp, battery voltage etc.

On the other hand, the Y-Connect app provides information about calls, SMS, e-mail alerts and battery percentage of the connected device. Other details provided by the app include details about fuel consumption, maintenance, parking notification, fuel economy etc.

You might also like
Business

SEBI directs PNB Housing to halt preferential issue of shares worth Rs 4,000 cr

Business

Petrol and Diesel prices continues to increase in Bhubaneswar, Check fuel rates here

State

Gold price continues to decreases in Bhubaneswar; Check 22 Carat and 24 Carat gold…

Business

41% of Global Supply Chain workforce comprises of Women: Survey

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.