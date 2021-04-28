The Yamaha RX 135 served as a successor to the iconic RX 100, which was one of the most popular motorcycles of its time. The Yamaha RX 135 gained high popularity after its launch in the 1990s and the company was sale till 2009 after that its was discontinued.

Even though the bike was discontinued it still remained as one of the most popular bikes in the hearts of the bike enthusiast.

Now, modification house Agozee Kustoms has modified the Yamaha RX 135 and transferred it to a cool cafe racer and put it up for sale.

The bike is available for sale in Surat, Gujarat with a registration date of November 2002.

The modified Yamaha RX 135 is painted with a grey-black colour. The customized Yamaha RX 135 looks gorgeous and really different from its previous self.

The modified two wheeler features an elongated tank with a black stripe at its bottom. The bikes original ‘RX 135’ badging remains untouched in the side panels.

The bike has no additional accessorize on the front. It only has an LED headlight with DRL, clip-on handlebars.

The bike comes with custom exhaust and a belly pan and a single seat. It is equipped with Ceat dual-purpose tyres, straight-rod engine guard and front disc brake.

This modified bike has been equipped with a 132 cc single-cylinder engine. The engine produces 11 hp of max power at 7,500 rpm and 10 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The engine is linked to a 4-speed transmission.

The modified bike also comes in a 5-speed transmission version that put out 14 hp power and 12.25 Nm torque.

The modified RX 135 has been put up on sale by Agozee Kustoms and they also posted it on facebbok.

here are some of its photos: