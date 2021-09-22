Yamaha launches 2021 YZF-R15 V4.0, R15M and Aerox 155 in India, Check details here

Yamaha has finally launched the much awaited new generation of Yamaha R15 in India. The 2021 Yamaha YZF-R15 V4.0 is accompanied by R15M, which is the sportier version of the same. Along with the launch of the two sports bike, Yamaha has also launched the Aerox 155 scooter in India.

The Yamaha R15 V4 is priced from Rs 1.68 lakh up to Rs 1.72 lakh. On the other hand, the R15M costs Rs 1.78 lakh. The Aerox 155 has a starting price of Rs 1.29 lakh.

YZF-R15 V4.0, R15M

The 2021 YZF-R15 and the R15M are powered a 155 cc, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled, SOHC, 4-valve fuel injected (FI) engine. The R15 duo offer maximum power of 18.1 bhp at 10,000 rpm and torque of 14.2 Nm at 7,500 rpm. The gearbox of the bike is 6 speed and has a kerb weight of 142 kg.

In terms of suspension the bike gets an Upside-Down (USD) forks or inverted forks in place of telescopic forks at the front. According to Yamaha the new forks provide a better performance and improved comfort of the bike.

The YZF-R15 and the R15M get traction control and quickshifter on some selected variants. The new display of the Yamaha R15 is offered in two visual modes-Track and Street.

In terms of design, the R15 duo borrows their sharp style from their elder sibling, Yamaha R7. The R7 was launched in the international market in May 2021. The bikes get new single headlight with M shaped intake duct. The headlamp has two DRLs at both sides (the headlight being at the centre). The pillion rider is also provided with a new design.

The R15 V4.0 is offered in three colours which include Racing Blue, Dark Knight, and Metallic Red. On the other hand, the R15M is offered in Metallic Grey and the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition colour variants.

Aerox 155 maxi-scooter

The new Aerox 155 scooter is powered by a 155 cc liquid-cooled 4-stroke single-cylinder petrol engine that produces a maximum power of 15 Nm. The peak torque offered by the scooter is 13.9 Nm at 6500rpm.

In terms of design, the Yamaha Aerox 155 gets a sporty and sharp design. In terms of electronics, the scooter has LED lights, an LCD display which shows every function of the scooter along with smartphone connectivity. The scooter has 14 inch wheels with a front disk brake.

The price of the new Aerox 155 is Rs 1.29 lakh which will be a bit more expensive than Aprilia SXR 160.

Note: The prices mentioned in the article is that of ex-showroom, Delhi.