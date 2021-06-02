Yamaha FZ 25 & FZS 25 Gets Price Cut Of Up To Rs 19,300; Check New Rate Here

Japanese two-wheeler manufacturing company Yamaha has slashed the price reduction for two of its popular bikes FZ 25 and FZS 25 in India.

The price of the Yamaha FZ 25 has been reduced by Rs 18,800 and the Yamaha FZS 25 has also received a price cut of up to Rs 19,300.

With the price cut, Yamaha FZ 25 is now available with a price of Rs 1,34,800, while the FZS 25 now carries a price tag of Rs 1,39,300, which is quite affordable, relatively speaking.

Now, both these quarter-litre motorcycles are more affordable than the Yamaha YZF R15 v3, which is priced between Rs 1.52 lakh to Rs 1.54 lakh and MT-15 that costs Rs 1.40 lakh to Rs 1.41 lakh.

If you are wondering why Yamaha is giving a price cut for these bikes while the other automaker are increasing the price of two-wheelers then the reason is the reduction in input costs of these models.

So the company decided to give some of the benefits to its customers in hopes of increasing the sales of the Yamaha FZ 25 and Yamaha FZS 25.

Yamaha FZ 25 & FZS 25 Specifications

Speaking of features and specifications, the Yamaha FZ 25 and FZS 25 comes with a 249cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that produces a peak power of 20.8 PS and 20.1 Nm torque. The engine is linked to a 5-speed sequential gearbox.

Both the motorcycles features a fully digital LCD instrument console, an all-LED lighting system that also includes a LED projector headlamp and many more.

The bikes come with 17-inch alloy wheels on both ends which are surrounded by tubeless tyres (100/80 front and 140/70 rear).

The bikes have a pair of telescopic forks at the front for suspension control, and a 7-step adjustable monocross suspension at the rear. Both the bikes come with disc brakes on front and rear wheels. It also has dual-channel ABS for safety.

In 2021, Yamaha India is planning to launch a new motorcycle with a retro-themed design which is named FZ-X soon in the India. This upcoming model will be powered by a 149cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine (12.4 PS and 13.3 Nm), which also does duty on the FZ-Fi v3.

(Source: GaadiWaadi)