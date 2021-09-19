Will the MG Astor give a proper competition to its rivals?

MG Astor is the newest entry into the compact SUV segment category in India. While some of the SUVs in the category have been in the market for some time, there are few which are new in the segment.

The MG Astor has been unveiled in the Indian market and will be launched soon. The prime competitors of the SUV are Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. While Hyundai Creta has been on the roads for many years, the Kia Seltos has been introduced in India in 2019.

However, the new SUVs in the segment are Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq.

In terms of engine, the MG Astor is offered only in petrol variant (1.5-litre petrol/ 1.3-litre turbo-petrol) which is similar to its rivals like Hyundai Creta (1.5-litre petrol/ 1.4-litre turbo-petrol), Kia Seltos (1.5-litre petrol/ 1.4-litre turbo-petrol), Skoda Kushaq and VW Taigun (1-litre turbo-petrol/ 1.5-litre turbo-petrol).

The MG Astor 1.3 litre turbo petrol variant generates 140PS which is similar to the Creta (1.4-litre turbo-petrol) and Seltos (1.4-litre turbo-petrol). The Kushaq and Taigun generate 150PS for the 1.5 litre turbo petrol variant.

However, the 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol unit of Astor seems underpowered as compared to its rivals. It generates only 110PS of power as compared to its rivals (Creta and Seltos) that generate 115 PS.

In terms of safety the Astor gets level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driving Assistance System) which is not present in its rivals. The ADAS unlocks many features like adaptive cruise control, lane assists, speed warnings and more

In terms of entertainment the Astor offers 10 inch infotainment and 7 inch fully digital display. The Astor offers video playback on the screen while the parking brake is on. This feature is a major miss on its segment competitors.

However, the MG Astor gets no wireless charging like its rivals. The Astor does not get auto dimming mirror in the inside and it misses on the ventilated seats as well.

The opinion about the look of the SUV can be subjective as it neither looks too sharp nor too blunt.

The comparison of the MG Astor against its rivals is based solely only the specifications on the paper. The detailed difference about the SUVs will be out only when the Astor gets launched in the Indian Market.