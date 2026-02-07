Why the 2026 India-US Trade Agreement is a Game Changer for Aerospace Manufacturing

Advertisement

In a significant shift for the global aviation industry, India and the United States have officially announced a framework for an Interim Trade Agreement (under the broader Bilateral Trade Agreement or BTA) on February 7, 2026.

One of the most transformative elements of this deal is the granting of duty-free access for certain aircraft and aircraft parts. This marks a watershed moment for India’s aerospace ambitions.

To understand why this is a breakthrough, it’s important to look at the “trade war” environment that preceded it:

Earlier (2025 – Early 2026): Since August 2025, Indian exporters faced a staggering 50% tariff on many goods entering the U.S. This was the result of two layers: a 25% “reciprocal” tariff and an additional 25% penalty linked to India’s purchase of Russian oil.

The Change: Under the new BTA framework, the U.S. has immediately reduced these tariffs to 18%. More importantly, once the formal interim agreement is signed (expected by mid-March 2026), specific strategic sectors—including aircraft parts, generic pharmaceuticals, and gems—will see tariffs drop to zero.

Beyond the headlines, the deal is a strategic masterstroke for India for three main reasons:

1. Building the MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul) Hub India has long aspired to be a global hub for aircraft maintenance. Previously, the high cost of importing components and the friction in exporting repaired parts made Indian MROs less competitive than those in Singapore or Dubai. Zero duties on parts mean that Indian companies can source U.S. components cheaper and export finished aerospace assemblies back to the U.S. without a tariff wall, making “Make in India” aerospace products globally price-competitive.

2. Reducing the “AOG” (Aircraft on Ground) Costs For Indian airlines, every hour a plane sits on the ground due to a missing part costs lakhs. By smoothing trade barriers and removing duties, the supply chain for critical spares becomes faster and cheaper. This directly improves the bottom line for Indian carriers and lowers operational costs.

3. Strategic Leverage India has committed to purchasing $500 billion in U.S. goods (energy, aircraft, and tech) over the next five years. By securing duty-free status for its own aircraft parts in return, India ensures that its growing domestic aerospace manufacturing industry (which supplies giants like Boeing and Airbus) isn’t just a consumer of U.S. tech, but a vital, profitable partner in the global supply chain.

While the deal benefits the entire ecosystem, specific players are poised for a “take-off”:

Tier-1 & Tier-2 Manufacturers: Companies like Tata Advanced Systems (TASL) , Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) , and Aequs (which has a massive aerospace cluster in Belagavi) will find it significantly easier to export structural components, engine parts, and sub-assemblies to U.S. OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers).

Aerospace Startups: Newer players like Jeh Aerospace (founded by former Tata executives) that focus on aero-structures and engine components will see their margins improve instantly.

Commercial Airlines: Air India , IndiGo , and SpiceJet (whose chairman Ajay Singh called this a “watershed moment”) will benefit from lower costs for fleet modernization and maintenance.

MSMEs: Thousands of small-scale precision engineering firms in clusters like Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Nagpur that act as sub-contractors for aerospace parts will see a surge in orders as U.S. companies look to diversify their supply chains away from China.

The agreement is more than just a “discount” on parts; it is a re-alignment of the global aerospace supply chain. By removing the 50% tariff barrier and moving toward zero duties, India has effectively turned a trade penalty into a competitive advantage, positioning itself as the most cost-effective aerospace manufacturing alternative to China and Vietnam in the Indo-Pacific region.