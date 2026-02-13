Why “Technofeudalism” Is Replacing Capitalism

By Vinay Kakkad

Forget the free market as you once knew it. While we were busy scrolling, the underlying architecture of our global economy shifted. According to a growing number of economists—most notably Yanis Varoufakis—we are no longer living in a standard capitalist society.

Welcome to Technofeudalism.

At its core, Technofeudalism is a system where rent replaces profit as the primary driver of wealth.

In traditional capitalism, a business owner (the capitalist) makes money by producing a physical good or service and selling it for a profit. In Technofeudalism, the “Cloud Lords” (Big Tech giants) don’t necessarily need to produce anything; they simply own the digital infrastructure where everyone else trades.

How the System Operates:

The shift happened when “capital” mutated into “cloud capital.” This isn’t just a machine in a factory; it’s an algorithm that lives on a server.

  1. The Extraction of Rent: When you buy a product on a major marketplace, the platform takes a “tax” or commission (often up to 30%). This isn’t profit from manufacturing; it’s rent for using their digital land.
  2. The Death of the Market: In a true market, you can compare prices freely. In a digital infrastructure, the algorithm decides what you see, when you see it, and at what price. The “market” is replaced by a private arena owned by one entity.
  3. Labor Without Pay: Every time you post a review, like a photo, or train an AI by clicking “I am not a robot,” you are performing uncompensated labor that increases the value of the Cloud Lord’s capital.

Examples

  • The Global Marketplace: A third-party seller on Amazon acts as a “Vassal.” They take all the risk of buying inventory, but Amazon owns the customer data and takes a massive cut of every sale just for providing the “land.”
  • The App Ecosystem: Whether it’s Apple or Google, developers must pay a “tribute” (the App Store tax) to reach customers. The platform owner dictates the rules of the kingdom, and if they change the algorithm, the “vassal” can go bankrupt overnight.
  • Social Media: We spend hours “tilling the soil” of Meta or TikTok with our content. We aren’t the customers; we are the serfs whose data is harvested to refine the algorithm—which is then rented out to advertisers.

This isn’t just a semantic debate. If we have moved from capitalism to technofeudalism, traditional tools like “interest rate hikes” or “standard labor unions” might no longer work. We are seeing a massive wealth transfer from the many to a handful of “Cloud Lords” who own the digital gates to the world.

“Capitalism is becoming a side-show to the main event: the extraction of rent from the digital commons.”

