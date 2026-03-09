Why are Edible Oil Prices Rising in Odisha? Latest Market Trends

Advertisement

CUTTACK/BHUBANESWAR – Household budgets across Odisha are facing a re-budgeting as the edible oil price have surged sharply over the last few months. Driven by escalating global conflicts in the Middle East and supply chain disruptions, the cost of essential cooking oils has risen by as much as ₹20 to ₹25 per litre in some regions, leaving both consumers and traders in a state of concern.

The impact is most visible in major wholesale hubs like Cuttack’s Malgodown. Within just a matter of days, the price of refined oil jumped from ₹160 to ₹170 per litre. Palm oil, a staple for many low-income households and commercial eateries, has also seen an uptick, rising from ₹102 to ₹107 per litre.

According to the Cuttack Chamber of Commerce, the upward trend began earlier this year in January. While refined and palm oils have been volatile, mustard oil prices have remained relatively stable in comparison.

The Global Connection: War and Supply Chains

Market experts and trade unions attribute this sudden spike to the ongoing Middle East conflict. India relies heavily on imports for its edible oil requirements—specifically refined oil from Russia and Ukraine, and crude palm oil from Malaysia and Indonesia.

Key factors driving the hike include:

Shipping Delays: The war situation has disrupted maritime routes, leading to significant delays in the arrival of ships carrying crude edible oil.

Logistical Challenges: Increased insurance costs for cargo and diverted shipping routes have added to the landing cost of oil at Indian ports.

Panic Buying: Local demand has intensified as consumers, fearing a further shortage or steeper price hikes, have begun purchasing larger quantities, inadvertently putting more pressure on the limited available stock.

Traders Call for Government Intervention

The rapid price fluctuation has raised fears of “black marketing” and hoarding. Sudhakar Panda, a member of the Traders’ Association, has urged the state government to monitor the situation closely.

“The oil shipments are getting delayed due to the international transportation crisis,” Panda stated. “We request the government to keep a close eye on the inventory to ensure that artificial scarcity is not created through black marketing.”

For the average consumer in Odisha, the ₹10–₹25 hike per litre represents a significant increase in monthly expenses. Small-scale food vendors and “tiffin” stall owners in cities like Cuttack and Bhubaneswar are also feeling the heat, as they struggle to maintain their profit margins without passing the cost on to their customers.

As the geopolitical situation remains volatile, market analysts suggest that prices may not stabilize until global supply routes are secured and the inflow of crude oil returns to pre-conflict levels.